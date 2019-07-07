Appointment of principal officers, Elisha Abbo’s investigation, others top Senate’s activities last week

Related News

The lawmakers of the upper chamber kicked off legislative activities on Tuesday, after a two-week break.

The Senate, in the past week, was characterised by high attendance, early start of plenary and maximum participation by lawmakers present.

Top of the legislative activities was the announcement of principal officers, the constitution of an ad-hoc committee to investigate Elisha Abbo’s assault on a woman, among others.

Below are some major events from the Senate last wweek:

Tuesday:

-The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, announced the principal officers for the ninth Senate. Among them were Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi), who was named Senate leader and Ajayi Borrofice (APC, Ondo) named the Senate deputy leader.

Also, former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, was named chief whip and Aliyu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) the deputy chief whip.

-Mr Lawan also constituted a committee on Legislative Agenda. This committee is charged with the responsibility of developing an effective and efficient Senate, in order to carry out its mandate of legislation, oversight and representation.

The 13-member committee will be chaired by former governor of Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero.

-During a lengthy deliberation, the lawmakers said ‘VIPs’ are part of security failures at the airport.

The deliberation was borne from a motion on the need to strengthen security at the Nigerian airports presented by Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) and seven other senators.

Wednesday:

-The Senate set up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the assault incident by Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa North. Mr Abbo was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The committee was given two weeks to present its report. Mr Abbo later apologised for his action.

– The Nigerian Senate has asked the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to suspend the use of Avastine injections in the country.

The call was made after the lawmakers deliberated on a motion in a case of 10 patients who went blind after administration of the injection.

– Mr Lawan announced a six-member ad-hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs.

The committee will be chaired by the senator representing Ekiti South, Adedayo Adeyeye. Mr Adeyeye will serve as the Senate spokesperson pending when the standing committee will be set up.

– The Senate asked the federal government to impose a 35% import duty on the importation of soap noodle.

This, the lawmakers said, is to save the industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general.

Thursday:

– The Senate called for an increase in the budgetary allocation for primary health care (PHC) services in Nigeria. It also urged the Ministry of Health to create awareness on the benefits of health and life insurance.

This call followed a motion on the need for increased funding of primary health care sponsored by Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) and 106 other senators.

– The Senate gave the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) three months to direct Health Maintenance Organisation (HMOs) to settle all outstanding debt owed all health care providers in Nigeria.

This was after the lawmakers deliberated on a motion on “The Urgent Need to Make the NHIS Work for Nigerians” sponsored by Oloriegbe Ibrahim and eight other senators.