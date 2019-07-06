Nigeria vs Cameroon Live Updates: Super Eagles, Lions battle for quarter-final slot

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are set to slug it out in what has been dubbed the star Round of 16 fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

For many, this tasty clash is coming earlier than expected, but that said a fierce contest is expected as Nigeria and Cameroon engage themselves in another supremacy battle this Saturday.

After failing to pick the number one spots in their respective groups, these eternal rivals now have for themselves a tortuous route as they look to add to their Afcon titles.

While Nigeria boasts of three Afcon titles, Cameroon are looking to double that tally as they are hunting for a sixth African title in Egypt.

With captain Mikel injured and certain to be on the bench, the burden of leadership is on Ahmed Musa’s shoulders.

The youthful Super Eagles team which boasts of the likes of Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem.

Even the experienced Odion Ighalo must all be at their very best to keep their maiden AFCON hopes alive.

Kickoff is 5.00pm