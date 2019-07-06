Nigeria vs Cameroon Live Updates: Super Eagles, Lions battle for quarter-final slot

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are set to slug it out in what has been dubbed the star Round of 16 fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

For many, this tasty clash is coming earlier than expected, but that said a fierce contest is expected as Nigeria and Cameroon engage themselves in another supremacy battle this Saturday.

After failing to pick the number one spots in their respective groups, these eternal rivals now have for themselves a tortuous route as they look to add to their Afcon titles.

While Nigeria boasts of three Afcon titles, Cameroon are looking to double that tally as they are hunting for a sixth African title in Egypt.

With captain Mikel injured and certain to be on the bench, the burden of leadership is on Ahmed Musa’s shoulders.

The youthful Super Eagles team which boasts of the likes of Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem.

Even the experienced Odion Ighalo must all be at their very best to keep their maiden AFCON hopes alive.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 5.00pm

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.