President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the government of the federation.

He also appointed Abba Kyari his Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President,” the statement said.

“Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.”

Mr Kyari was first appointed chief of staff to the president in 2015 when Mr Buhari came to power.

Mr Buhari appointed Mr Mustapha in October 2017 as replacement for Babachir Lawal, who was sacked over corruption allegations.

The SGF and the Chief of Staff are the first appointments made by Mr Buhari since his inauguration on May 29 for a second term.