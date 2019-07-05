Osun Governorship: Adeleke speaks on Supreme Court judgement

Related News

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Mr Adeleke, who challenged Mr Oyetola’s election, said his ambition was not a do or die affair.

In a statement issued after the court ruling on Friday, Mr Adeleke said he accepts the finality of the Supreme Court judgement.

“As a Democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state,” Mr Adeleke said.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to his supporters, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support throughout the duration of the case.

He lauded their “high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do or die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state,” the opposition candidate wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Supreme Court validated the election of Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal.

The tribunal had earlier declared Mr Adeleke as the winner of the September 2018 election, but the appeal court upturned it.

The Supreme Court in a split judgement on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.

Out of the seven Supreme Court justices that constituted the panel, two disagreed and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of rigging the polls.

Justice Kumai Akaas accused INEC of rigging the polls during the rerun, while the second judge, Paul Galinje, said INEC had no cogent reason to have conducted a rerun in the first place.

The Osun PDP chairman, Soji Adagunodo, also accused the apex court of being partial in its judgement.