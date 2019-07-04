NASS Leadership: PDP summons Elumelu, others

Ndudi Elumelu
Ndudi Elumelu

Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP, has summoned its members, named by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as minority leaders, for a meeting.

Mr Gbajabiamila named Ndidi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. The announcement caused confusion in the parliament as the PDP, which is the largest minority party in the House, had nominated Kingsley Chinda for the position.

Other nominees by the PDP for other minority positions were also rejected by Mr Gbajabiamila.

The PDP had nominated Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

Mr Gbajabiamila, however, named Toby Okechukwu as Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

Both Messrs Elumelu and Chinda are PDP members.

On Thursday, the PDP summoned Mr Elumelu and its other members named by Mr Gbajabiamila to a meeting. The party said the meeting will hold on Friday.

On Friday, Mr Chinda, in a bid to resist Mr Gbajabiamila’s action, sat on the seat meant for the minority leader during plenary.

During plenary, Mr Gbajabiamila refused to recognise Mr Chinda despite the latter repeatedly indicating his interest to speak.

The PDP, sequel to this development, has now summoned the Elumelu-led minority leadership alongside some of his loyalists.

Others invited are Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The decision of the party, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, was taken at its 473rd National Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

“The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10 am (on Friday).” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Elumelu, he said he and others invited would request a new date to appear before the PDP.

“We are out of town for a function, we will contact the party and reschedule the meeting,” he said.

He added that he and the others are loyal PDP members.

