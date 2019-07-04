BREAKING: Gbajabiamila names Doguwa, other principal officers for Reps

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced Alhassan Doguwa as the leader of the house.

Mr Gbajabiamila made the announcement on Thursday during plenary.

Also appointed were Peter Akpatason as Deputy Leader, Tahir Monguno as Chief Whip and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Deputy Chief Whip.

Mr Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency is the immediate past Chief Whip of the House.

Similar appointments were announced for minority leaders on Wednesday.

The Speaker, contrary to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) decision, had named Ndudi Elumelu as the House Minority Leader.

Mr Elumelu from Delta State was named alongside Toby Okechukwu as Minority Leader, Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

The announcement was vehemently rejected by some lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party had in a letter announced Kingsley Chinda as its leader in the House.

The party also nominated Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate president, had on Tuesday, also announced new principal officers for the Senate.

During plenary on Tuesday, Mr Lawan announced Yahaya Mustapha as Seante Leader and seven others as principal officers of the Senate.

Messrs Mustapha (Kebbi) and Doguwa (Kano) are both from the North-Western zone of the country.