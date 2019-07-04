JUST IN: Chinda ignores Gbajabiamila, takes Minority Leader’s seat in Reps chamber

Kingsley Chinda (PDP), Member Representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Rivers State

Kingsley Chinda, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) choice for the position of Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, on Thursday sat on the seat meant for the Minority Leader.

Mr Chinda has been at loggerheads with the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the latter’s decision to recognise Ndidi Elumelu as Minority Leader.

The plenary appears to be heated as the speaker has refused to recognise Mr Chinda, despite raising a point of order countlessly.

Mr Gbajabiamila, contrary to PDP’s decision, named Ndudi Elumelu as the House Minority Leader.

The speaker said his action was based on a notice he received that Mr Elumelu was elected by 90 opposition lawmakers.

The action was, however, opposed by many PDP lawmakers which led to an abrupt end of plenary on Wednesday.

The opposition party had, in a letter, announced Mr Chinda as its leader in the House.

The party also nominated Chukwuka Onyema as Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip.

Both Messrs Chinda and Elumelu are PDP members.

More details later…

