JUST IN: Gbajabiamila ignores PDP, announces Elumelu as Minority Leader

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has ignored a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominating Kingsley Chinda as the Minority Leader of the House.

The Speaker instead announced Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader, amidst protest by many lawmakers.

The opposition party had in a letter announced Mr Chinda as its leader in the House.

The party’s decision was contained in a letter dated June 26 and addressed to the speaker.

An acknowledged copy of the letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES was signed by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and its Secretary, Umar Tsauri.

A similar letter from the party was sent to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the party’s choice of Eyinnaya Abaribe as its Minority Leader.

Mr Gbajabiamila, unlike his Senate counterpart, announced different names for the various minority leadership positions.

The PDP is the largest minority party in the House. Both Messrs Chinda and Elumelu are members of the opposition party.

The PDP had asked its members to vote against Mr Gbajabiamila when the latter was contesting for the House leadership position.

It is not clear if the speaker’s action of Wednesday was his way of getting back at the opposition party.

More details later…

