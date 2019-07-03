Reps in rowdy session over minority leadership position

Related News

The House of Representatives is currently in turmoil over the announcement of minority leadership positions in the House.

The controversy started over the decision of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to jettison a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominating Kingsley Chinda as Minority Leader.

The speaker went ahead to announce Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader, a development which sparked protest by members of the PDP.

An unidentified lawmaker grabbed the mace which led to a rowdy session.

Details shortly…