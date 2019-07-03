Police arrest Islamic cleric who raped 16-year-old student

Related News

An Osun-based Islamic cleric, Habeebulah Abdulrahman, who raped a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.

Mr Abdulrahman was arrested on Monday and detained by the Osun State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nigerian police.

PREMIUM TIMES, in an exclusive report, published how Mr Abdulrahman (popularly known as Al-Edewy) raped the victim, a student of his Islamic school in Ede, a town in Osun State.

Although the cleric did not deny having sex with the girl, he claimed that he got married to her a day before the first rape incident.

However, Mr Abdulrahman could not provide any evidence of marriage as the girl and her family debunked the marriage claims of the cleric.

“Barely four days after I joined the Islamic school, he asked me to marry him but I said my studies will be affected and that he is too old for me even if I want to marry anyone at all,” the victim told this medium.

Also, Nigerian law outlaws marriage to a person below 18 years.

Section 21 of the Child Rights Act states that “No person under the age of 18 is capable of contracting a valid marriage, and accordingly a marriage so contracted is null and void.”

Section 31 of the same law stipulates that a person who commits an offence of defilement is liable on conviction to life imprisonment.

Osun is one of the 25 Nigerian states that have adopted the Child Rights Act.

Police arrest

The family unit of the police had earlier told this reporter that the suspect absconded when police officers visited his residence in Ede.

However, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that after our publication on Monday, Mr. Abdulrahman eventually showed up in Osogbo, where he was questioned and detained.

“After he was detained, his lawyer came around and two lawyers from the side of the victim were also present,” a police source said. “The police said they would file a lawsuit as soon as possible.”

This was confirmed by members of the victim’s family.

In an interview with this reporter, Abdulrasheed Maisolati, the victim’s lawyer, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He added that within the last 24 hours, some persons who had similar experiences with the cleric contacted him.

“I discovered that has always been his case but because people are always afraid of the stigmatisation. So nobody was able to come out boldly to report him.”

“In fact, this morning, a woman called me and was asking if it is not too late for her to write a petition against the same man of what he did to her two years ago.”

“A case of a fourteen-year-old girl was also reported to me again this morning. The mother left the case because she was so poor. They believe the man is rich and can do anything to them.”

Meanwhile, when this reporter contacted the family unit of the police for confirmation, an official said the case has been transferred to the ‘State CID.’ The official, who spoke in a telephone interview, could not confirm if the accused was still being detained.

Several calls and text message sent to the police spokesperson in the state, Folashade Odoro, were not responded to.

Nigerians react

Since PREMIUM TIMES published the story of the rape, many Nigerians have expressed outrage and called for the suspect’s trial.

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, wrote on Twitter: “An Islamic cleric rapes a 16-year-old girl yet no outrage is expressed on social media and no protests at the mosque. Why the double standard? Is it because no one knows the little girl and she comes from a poor home? Is it because she is a Muslim? Is she not a human being too?”

Rinsola Abiola, a House of Representatives candidate in the last election and daughter of late politician Moshood Abiola, also wrote on Twitter:

“There can be no marriage without consent and witnesses. The girl never consented to it and her family insist that they never authorised marriage between them. Furthermore, the rape took place in Ogun and Osun states, both of which have the CRA in effect.”

See some other reactions below.

“If truly an Islamic cleric raped a 16-year-old girl; no outrage; protests at the mosque, then some people need to wake up too; condemn all the he-goats in cleric uniforms. It doesn’t matter if the victim is poor or rich. What matters is justice for all irrespective of religion/tribe.”

“Being an Islamic cleric doesn’t make him an imam or a founder of a mosque but the man in question must face severe punishment if found guilty.”

In his comment under the story published on the PREMIUM TIMES website, Chucks Nolum stated that:

“Whether Muslim or Christian, a rapist is a rapist and must be called out for what he is. I frankly think the Imam is a sexual predator and must be put away for life.”

Another reader, Omobabalemomu, called for Mr Abdulrahman’s arrest.

“This Malam should be arrested with immediate effect. This is another case of rape. Habeebullah is a rapist. There is no marriage without the full consent of the girl. He should be arrested immediately and prosecuted. Nonsense.”