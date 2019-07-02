NACA DG ‘resigns’, Buhari appoints new head

Gambo Gumel Aliyu
Gambo Gumel Aliyu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the Director-General of the agency for an initial term of four years.

The development was against the backdrop of the resignation on Tuesday of the Director-General of the agency, Sani Aliyu.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services at the Office of the Secretary to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun Adekunle, said the appointment of the new head of NACA was in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The appointment, he said, was with effect from June 26.

According to a source at the agency, Mr Aliyu resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Mr Aliyu is a public health physician with a background in HIV Epidemiology and Disease Prevention.

Until his appointment in 2016, he was a consultant in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.