JUST IN: Abdullahi, Orji Kalu, Borofice, others named Senate leaders

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has announced the principal officers for the ninth Senate.

The announcement was made as he read out separate letters from the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at plenary on Tuesday.

The letters from the chairmen of both parties stated that the new principal officers for majority and minority positions were unanimously nominated.

Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi) was named Senate leader and Ajayi Borrofice (APC, Ondo) was named the Senate deputy leader.

Forner Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, is the new chief whip and Aliyu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) is the deputy chief whip.

The senator representing Abia Central, Enyinnaya Abaribe, is the minority leader while Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba) is the deputy minority leader.

The FCT senator, Philip Aduda, retains his position as minority whip and Sahabi Yau (PDP, Zamfara) is the deputy minority whip.