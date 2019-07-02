Two months after kidnap, Buhari’s district head in Daura freed

Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Daura
Musa Daura , Magajin Garin Daura [Photo: @ahmerdganga on Twitter]

Exactly two months after his abduction by armed kidnappers, an in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari and a traditional ruler in Daura, Musa Umar, has regained freedom.

Mr Daura was kidnapped on May 2, 2019, at his home in Mr Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

After weeks of searching and tracking, security agents reportedly secured his release from the kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Umar’s son, Bashar, confirmed the release to PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident of the town, Ahmad Ganga, said there is jubilation in the town as Mr Umar received well-wishers at his home.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the traditional ruler was released from the kidnappers’ den along Madobi Road in the outskirts of Kano.

Details later…

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.