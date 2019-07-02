Two months after kidnap, Buhari’s district head in Daura freed

Related News

Exactly two months after his abduction by armed kidnappers, an in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari and a traditional ruler in Daura, Musa Umar, has regained freedom.

Mr Daura was kidnapped on May 2, 2019, at his home in Mr Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

After weeks of searching and tracking, security agents reportedly secured his release from the kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Umar’s son, Bashar, confirmed the release to PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident of the town, Ahmad Ganga, said there is jubilation in the town as Mr Umar received well-wishers at his home.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the traditional ruler was released from the kidnappers’ den along Madobi Road in the outskirts of Kano.

Details later…