Mob burn police station after officer killed man

Nigerian Police officers on duty

An irate mob burnt down a police station in Imo State on Monday, following an accidental discharge by an officer that killed a young man.

The gutting of Otoko Police Division in the Obowo Local Government Area occurred on Monday afternoon, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

“A police officer mistakenly killed a man who was about 25 years old and the people have been very angry about it,” a witness said.

The mob reportedly ransacked the police station and took away weapons and other valuables at about 2:30 p.m., PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It was not immediately clear if officers were wounded or killed during the violence.

Channels Television cited the police spokesperson in the state as confirming the incident, but additional details were still being expected.

The Imo incident came hours after gunmen stormed a police station in Bayelsa, killing four police officers, including a divisional police chief.

Two other officers sustained severe injuries during the Bayelsa attack, drawing condemnation and urgent investigation from Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu.

