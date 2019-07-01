DPO, three other officers killed as hoodlums set police station ablaze

Related News

A divisional police officer and three other officers have been killed in Bayelsa State, the police have announced.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when hoodlums raided a police division in Agudama Ekpetiama, near Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Two other police officers were also announced injured in a statement by police spokesperson Frank Mba. The motive of the attackers was not immediately learnt.

Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu has been alarmed by the incident and ordered an urgent crackdown on suspects.

Mr Adamu also paid tributes to the departed officers and expressed deep condolences to their loved ones.

The police chief also said the people of Agudama Ekpetiama should remain calm and be helpful with information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those who took part in the violence.