DPO, three other officers killed as hoodlums set police station ablaze

A divisional police officer and three other officers have been killed in Bayelsa State, the police have announced.
The incident occurred on Monday morning when hoodlums raided a police division in Agudama Ekpetiama, near Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Two other police officers were also announced injured in a statement by police spokesperson Frank Mba. The motive of the attackers was not immediately learnt.
Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu has been alarmed by the incident and ordered an urgent crackdown on suspects.
Mr Adamu also paid tributes to the departed officers and expressed deep condolences to their loved ones.
The police chief also said the people of Agudama Ekpetiama should remain calm and be helpful with information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those who took part in the violence.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Samuel Ogundipe is a general assignment reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. At various times, he has covered the Presidency, National Assembly and Defence.
Twitter: @SamuelOgundipe
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.