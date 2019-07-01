Ratings: How Super Eagles players fared against Madagascar

Related News

Separated by 63 places in FIFA’s latest ranking, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were knocked off their exalted perch by the Barea of Madagascar on Sunday.

The victors have taken over the leadership of Group B heading into the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup.

Gernot Rohr rang the changes but he could not have thought the idea would explode so spectacularly – which was what happened.

The Eagles conceded a goal in each half to lose to Madagascar 0-2.

Here are the players’ ratings for the Super Eagles.