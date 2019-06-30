Madagascar vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Mikel returns for Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for their last group game at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The three-time Africa champions will be up against debutants Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium this Sunday evening.
With the qualification to the Round of 16 already secured, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has rested several players against Madagascar.
The Franco-German already has an eye on the round of 16 clash against the third-placed team in Group A/C/D or the runner up in Group F next weekend.
Only six players from the last game against Guinea have kept their places in the starting line-up for Sunday’s tie.
The biggest news ahead of the Madagascar duel is the return of influential midfielder John Obi Mikel to the Eagles starting line up
Mikel who started the group opener vs Burundi on June 22 was relegated to the bench for the Guinea game but he is back to lead the team.
Sunday’s encounter will be Nigeria’s 89th match at the Africa Cup of Nations, from which they have won 47, drawn 22 and lost 19.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates.
Kick off is 5.00 p.m.
Super Eagles Starting XI: Ezenwa; Aina, Balogun, Ekong, Awaziem; Ogu, Etebo, Mikel; Kalu, Ighalo, Musa
Kick off.. Super Eagles get the game started
Slow start by both teams
Free kick for Nigeria as Ighalo is brought down
Musa takes the free kick but it is over the bar
Another free kick for Nigeria as Mikel is brought down
12 minutes played… Madagascar 0-0 Nigeria
Goal for Madagascar..
Error by Leon Balogun gifts Madagascar the lead
Nigeria trying to get a quick equaliser
Balogun looking out of sort as Madagascar are looking at doubling their lead
Samuel Kalu with an attempt but its way off target
Madagascar come close again but Nigeria escape the scare
Big miss.. Musa fluffs a good chance
Corner kick for Madagascar.. Poor one there
Samuel Kalu brought down by the Madagascar captain and freekick for Nigeria
Etebo takes it for Nigeria but no troubles for Madagascar
Save by the 25 year old Madagascar keeper
One minutes added time