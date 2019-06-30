Madagascar vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Mikel returns for Super Eagles

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for their last group game at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three-time Africa champions will be up against debutants Madagascar at the Alexandria Stadium this Sunday evening.

With the qualification to the Round of 16 already secured, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has rested several players against Madagascar.

The Franco-German already has an eye on the round of 16 clash against the third-placed team in Group A/C/D or the runner up in Group F next weekend.

Only six players from the last game against Guinea have kept their places in the starting line-up for Sunday’s tie.

The biggest news ahead of the Madagascar duel is the return of influential midfielder John Obi Mikel to the Eagles starting line up

Mikel who started the group opener vs Burundi on June 22 was relegated to the bench for the Guinea game but he is back to lead the team.

Sunday’s encounter will be Nigeria’s 89th match at the Africa Cup of Nations, from which they have won 47, drawn 22 and lost 19.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates.

Kick off is 5.00 p.m.

Super Eagles Starting XI: Ezenwa; Aina, Balogun, Ekong, Awaziem; Ogu, Etebo, Mikel; Kalu, Ighalo, Musa

Kick off.. Super Eagles get the game started

Slow start by both teams

Free kick for Nigeria as Ighalo is brought down

Musa takes the free kick but it is over the bar

Another free kick for Nigeria as Mikel is brought down

12 minutes played… Madagascar 0-0 Nigeria

Goal for Madagascar..

Error by Leon Balogun gifts Madagascar the lead

Nigeria trying to get a quick equaliser

Balogun looking out of sort as Madagascar are looking at doubling their lead

Samuel Kalu with an attempt but its way off target

Madagascar come close again but Nigeria escape the scare

Big miss.. Musa fluffs a good chance

Corner kick for Madagascar.. Poor one there

Samuel Kalu brought down by the Madagascar captain and freekick for Nigeria

Etebo takes it for Nigeria but no troubles for Madagascar

Save by the 25 year old Madagascar keeper

One minutes added time