Rape Scandal: Worshippers undeterred as thousands throng COZA’s Sunday Service

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly filled beyond capacity on Sunday, even as its lead preacher is embroiled in widespread rape allegations that have sparked nationwide uproar.

Biodun Fatoyinbo has held Nigerian headlines since Thursday morning when the interview of one of his alleged victims caught Internet frenzy.

Busola Dakolo, a former member of COZA, told YNaija in the emotional interview that she was 16 when Mr Fatoyinbo raped her in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The allegations prompted effusive condemnation of the preacher, who has faced previous allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

As the protest raged with simultaneous protest in Lagos and Abuja, church members poured into the Abuja headquarters of the church.

PREMIUM TIMES observed during the Sunday service that a crowd of thousands of worshippers overflew the auditorium into several tents outside the church.

It was difficult to estimate the attendance, but it beat the expectation of many commentators online, who had urged members to stay away to avoid being seen as condoning their pastor’s alleged sexual violence and exploitation.

Three members inside the church told PREMIUM TIMES they were not disturbed by the charges, attributing them largely to ‘agents of the devil.’

They also said the pastor was a victim of a relentless blackmail attempt, a claim that Mr Fatoyinbo himself had adduced when he formally responded to the latest charges on Friday night.

The members also told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday’s attendance was unsually large and surpassed recent Sunday services.

Mr Fatoyinbo was also present at church to deliver a short sermon, even though he was widely rumoured to be mulling an absence due to the scandal.

His wife, Omodele Fatoyinbo, opened the sermon by defending her husband, saying he would never have been involved in a rape even as an unbeliever.

The outside of the church was also busy with protests over the allegations. The protesters said Mr Fatoyinbo must step down from the church management to face trial over the allegations.

While the protest went on, some pro-Fatoyinbo protesters arrived carrying placards in support of the pastor.

A man, who said he was a member of the church, was seen organising the pro-Fatoyinbo protesters, writing down their names and giving them instructions.