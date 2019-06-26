AFCON 2019: Nigeria’s Super Eagles qualify for Round of 16

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have emerged as the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Eagles beat the Syli Nationale of Guinea by a lone goal to zoom into the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Kenneth Omeruo got the only goal for Nigeria as he nodded in a cross from Moses Simon in the 73rd minute.

The Super Eagles had defeated Burundi 1-0 in their first match of the tournament.

The 2019 AFCON is being hosted by Egypt.