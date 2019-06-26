AFCON 2019: Nigeria’s Super Eagles qualify for Round of 16

Moses Simon of Super Eagles of Nigeria challenged by Ernest Seka Boka (l) and Naby Deco Keita of Guinea during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 26 June 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix (Photo Source: CAF Online)
Moses Simon of Nigeria challenged by Ernest Seka Boka (l) and Naby Deco Keita of Guinea during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 26 June 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix (Photo Source: CAF Online)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have emerged as the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Eagles beat the Syli Nationale of Guinea by a lone goal to zoom into the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Kenneth Omeruo got the only goal for Nigeria as he nodded in a cross from Moses Simon in the 73rd minute.

The Super Eagles had defeated Burundi 1-0 in their first match of the tournament.

The 2019 AFCON is being hosted by Egypt.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.