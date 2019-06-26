Nigeria vs. Guinea (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles in tricky tie

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping for another win when they take to the pitch in Alexandria for their second game at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON).

The Eagles, who started out with a 1-0 win over Burundi, are billed to come up agianst the Syli Nationale of Guinea on Wednesday in one of the Matchday 2 fixtures in Group B.

For many, this is a tricky tie as honours are even in 14 previous matches between these two countries.

In head-to-head stats, Nigeria have won four times with Guinea also winning four times.

The other six matches between the two countries were drawn.

Guinea’s unexpected 2-2 draw against debutants Madagascar on Day 1, for which both teams shared a point each, means any team that gets six points in Group B would most certainly progress to the knockout rounds.

After coming off from the bench to score the only goal that gave Nigeria the lone goal victory over Burundi last Saturday, Odion Ighalo is set to be rewarded with a starting shirt in Wednesday’s tie.

At the backline, however, the Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has hinted that two of his defenders Jamiu Collins and Shehu Abdullahi are not available for selection as they are both out injured.

It is worthy to note that Guinea qualified for AfCON 2019 with an unbeaten qualification record (P6 W3 D3 L0), topping a group that also contained Ivory Coast, Central African Republic and Rwanda.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates…

Kickoff is 3.30 p.m.

Guinea try to launch an early attack

Ibrahim Cisse fires a shot and Akepyi spills the ball but danger cleared

Iwobi blows away Nigeria’s first chance after getting a good passs from Moses Simon

Foul on Ighalo.. Free kick for Nigeria

Ahmed Musa whips in a cross but Ighalo fails to do the needful and Guinea survive the scare

Leon Balogun makes a good tackle to deny Guinea a good chance

Another clumsy display by Iwobi denies Nigeria a good chance

Too many fouls right now.. Ndidi is the latest victim

Good run but Moses Simon shoots off target from outside the box

Nigeria finding it hard to break the disciplined Guinea defense

Guinea come close with as well taken free kick

Ndidi comes close but it is still 0-0 between Super Eagles and the Syli Nationale

First Yellow card to Guinea man Falete after a cynical foul on Ighalo

Chance!! Ighalo misses a big chance.. Should have passed to Musa

Naby Keita appears injured

Half Time.. Nigeria 0-0 Guinea