AFCON 2019: Rohr drops Mikel, makes five changes in Eagles to face Guinea

Related News

Gernot Rohr has dropped his captain, Mikel Obi, for the second group game against Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Many Nigerians had asked that Mikel be dropped to the bench after his below-par performance against Burundi.

Other changes made to the starting 11 are: Odion Ighalo, who scored the only goal against Burundi, replaces Paul Onuachu; and Moses Simon starts ahead of 20-year-old Samuel Chukwueze.

With Shehu Abdullahi still out injured, Chidozie Awaziem consolidates his hold at right back with his first Eagles start since October 2017 while Leon Balogun starts his first AFCON game ever, replacing the slightly injured William Troost-Ekong. Ahmed Musa also starts after his substitute appearance against Burundi.

The starting 11: Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, and Odion Ighalo.

The Eagles won their first match against Burundi 1-0 while the Syli Stars of Guinea drew 2-2 against debutants Madagascar.

The match between Nigeria and Guinea kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the match.