AFCON 2019: Rohr drops Mikel, makes five changes in Eagles to face Guinea

Super eagles training ahead of clash with Guinea.
Super eagles training ahead of clash with Guinea.

Gernot Rohr has dropped his captain, Mikel Obi, for the second group game against Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Many Nigerians had asked that Mikel be dropped to the bench after his below-par performance against Burundi.

Other changes made to the starting 11 are: Odion Ighalo, who scored the only goal against Burundi, replaces Paul Onuachu; and Moses Simon starts ahead of 20-year-old Samuel Chukwueze.

With Shehu Abdullahi still out injured, Chidozie Awaziem consolidates his hold at right back with his first Eagles start since October 2017 while Leon Balogun starts his first AFCON game ever, replacing the slightly injured William Troost-Ekong. Ahmed Musa also starts after his substitute appearance against Burundi.

The starting 11: Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, and Odion Ighalo.

The Eagles won their first match against Burundi 1-0 while the Syli Stars of Guinea drew 2-2 against debutants Madagascar.

The match between Nigeria and Guinea kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the match.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.