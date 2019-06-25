Arms Scandal: Police IG meets Amosun at Senate meeting, fails to arrest him

Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan to congratulate him on his assumption as the leader of 9th Assembly.
Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan to congratulate him on his assumption as the leader of 9th Assembly.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, met with Ibikunle Amosun at the Senate on Tuesday, but did not take the embattled former governor in for questioning.

Mr Amosun has come under public backlash and a growing chorus for his arrest after PREMIUM TIMES revealed how he handed over a large cache of weapons to Ogun State police commissioner, Bashir Makama.

The handover occurred barely a few hours before Mr Amosun concluded his eight years as governor on May 29.

Mr Amosun did not return PREMIUM TIMES’ request for comments prior to the publication of the story, and he has remained silent in the face of outrage that greeted the revelation.

Calls for Mr Amosun to be arrested transcended political lines on Tuesday, with most commentators expressing fears about the country’s porous security architecture.

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that Mr Makama did not report receipt of the weapons to the Force Headquarters, which top police sources said was against standard operating procedure.

When the inspector-general met with Mr Amosun at a meeting chaired by Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday afternoon, he did not yield to public demand for police’s intervention in the arms scandal.

Pictures circulated by the Senate President’s office showed Messrs Amosun and Adamu sitting only across one another on a midsize conference table — with Mr Lawan sitting on the table’s head in-between the duo.

The meeting discussed the plight of a Nigerian woman, Zainab Aliyu, who had been held in Saudi Arabia on drugs allegations.

See the pictures of the meeting bellow:

Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan
Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan
Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan
Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed today paid a visit to His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.