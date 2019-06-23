Nigeria 1-0 Burundi (Player Ratings): Aina catches the eye with quality performance

Related News

The Super Eagles have been known to start slow at most tournaments and it was not any different on Saturday when they kicked off their Nations Cup campaign against the Swallows of Burundi, who held off their more vaunted opponents for 77 minutes.

After so many illnesses caused by a virus that hit the camp and injury scares to some main players, Gernot Rohr named Samuel Chukwueze as Samuel Kalu’s replacement. Jamilu Collins’ replacement, Shehu Abdullahi, had to go off injured in the first half. In the end, another substitute, Odion Ighalo, scored with almost his first touch.

Here are the player ratings: