Germany Vs Nigeria Live Updates: Super Falcons battle former world champions for quarter-final ticket

After literally squeezing through to the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, the Super Falcons are set for another big hurdle in their quest to stay on in the tournament.

With their 16th placement amongst those that progressed into the knockout phase, the Nigerian Ladies have been handed a tough duel against Germany.

Saturday’s Round of 16 clash is billed to take place at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

Germany contested in Group B of the championship, defeating China and Spain by the odd goal before hammering African representatives South Africa 4-0.

They amassed all nine points without blinking and have a different pedigree from the Super Falcons as far as history and France 2019 are concerned.

Nigeria lost their opening match 0-3 to Norway in Reims, before snatching all three points from the Korea Republic and losing 0-1 – a late penalty – to host nation France in Rennes.

Yet, this is the first time in 20 years that Nigeria would be making the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

While the Super Falcons will miss the suspended duo of left-back Ngozi Ebere and midfielder Rita Chikwelu, they are expected to still give the Germans a run for their money.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 4.30pm

 

