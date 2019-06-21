Gunmen kill 18 persons in fresh attacks in Zamfara

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

Suspected gunmen have killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the Emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa, has disclosed.

The emir made the disclosure on Friday while receiving a House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabir Mai-Palace in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mai-Palace was at the emir’s palace to condole with him and entire people of the area over the attacks.

The emir said the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles shot sporadically on the air.

The emir thanked the lawmaker for the visit and his concern for his people.

Earlier, Mr Mai-Palace had described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said: “I had earlier visited general hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment.

”Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities.

“If I go back to Abuja, I am going raise these issues in the House with the aim of finding solutions to the problems.

“As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people.

“l am also going to present this incident to the governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”

The lawmaker, however, urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue with prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem.

The lawmaker donated cash and 20 mattresses to the victims in the hospital and held close door meeting with Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tsafe Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

(NAN)

