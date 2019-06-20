Buhari inaugurates NEC for 2019-2023 session

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the 2019-2023 session of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The inauguration was done at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The council is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and includes governors of the 36 states.

Many of the state governors, including those elected for the first time in March, were present during the inauguration.

Others present at the inauguration include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff Abba Kyari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

During the inauguration, Mr Buhari urged the economic council to pay special attention to security, education, agriculture and health.

He restated his administration’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territory.

He urged state governors to find ways of increasing their state’s internal revenue.

In his speech, Mr Osinbajo described the council as an important body for developing, advising and implementing issues relating to Nigeria’s economy.