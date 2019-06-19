JUST IN: Kidnapped ex-minister’s son freed

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole

The son of former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been freed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Dayo Adewole was kidnapped on Tuesday in Oyo State.

He was freed Wednesday evening, sources at the police commissioner’s office in Oyo State told this newspaper.

The sources declined to be quoted saying the matter was now being handled by an assistant inspector general of police.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11 comprising Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Leye Oyebade, said three persons had been arrested in connection to the kidnap.

The suspects arrested include the victim’s driver employed a few days ago, Gbenga Ogunleye; the farm manager, Sodiq Adebayo; and another worker on the farm.

More details later..

