Police arrest three suspects over abduction of former minister’s son

The Nigerian police on Wednesday said three suspects have been arrested as part of investigations into the abduction of a son of the former health minister, Isaac Adewole.

Dayo Adewole was on Tuesday kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Iroko, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The victim was abducted on his farm at about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The police earlier on Wednesday said they had recovered the car used to abduct the younger Adewole.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11 comprising Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Leye Oyebade, while briefing journalists on Wednesday said three persons had been arrested.

The suspects arrested include the victim’s driver employed a few days ago, Gbenga Ogunleye; the farm manager, Sodiq Adebayo; and another worker on the farm.

Mr Oyebade and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, visited the farm and the point where the victim’s car was abandoned near Aba Ode Junction around Amosun village.

Mr Oyebade said the police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. He assured members of the public that the victim would be rescued.

“Actually, this incident is very unfortunate because it is coming after we have been able to map out a lot of strategies to address the challenge we are facing by these undesirable elements.

“From our inspection of the scene, interaction and interrogation of the workers, and those that were present at the scene, we can say that the modus is changing, the tactic is changing, and their way of operating is changing.

“Since they now know that we have been able to cover the roads, they are now coming to isolated areas, looking for targets that can be approached, having monitored them.

“With what we gathered here, the suspects covered their faces and the story that is being given, we are not ruling out the involvement of those that are very close, in this particular situation. But whatever it is, we are going to unmask those that are behind this, and that is the assurance I am giving to members of the public,” he said.

Rising trend

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria in the past few months.

Victims include ordinary Nigerians and other high profile persons.

The younger Adewole’s kidnap adds to a growing list of high-profile persons or their families who have been victims of such kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Muhammed Mahmood, and his daughter.

Both were released after an undisclosed amount was reportedly paid as ransom.