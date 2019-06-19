18 soldiers killed, six wounded in Boko Haram raid of Nigerian military base

18 soldiers killed, six wounded in Boko Haram raid of Nigerian military base
18 soldiers killed, six wounded in Boko Haram raid of Nigerian military base

At least 18 Nigerian troops have been killed and six others wounded after Boko Haram insurgents sacked a forward operating base in Borno State, military sources said Wednesday.

The attack occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, military sources said, but the scale of personnel and equipment casualties was still being clarified as of Wednesday afternoon.

Four different brands of armoured personnel carriers and other heavy military hardware were carted away when the insurgents overran the base in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area.

Military sources feared the entire base had been taken over by the insurgents, whose campaign against military asset has intensified in recent weeks.

The Nigerian Army has not issued a statement about the attack, and a spokesperson did not return calls for comments Wednesday afternoon.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, learnt that reinforcements from Sector 3 of the Operation Lafiya Dole based in Monguno had proceeded to the area.

The losses have added to the mounting toll of Nigerian troops in the 10-year-long terror. At least four military bases had come under attack within the past week, with each recording several deaths of soldiers.

Two commanders, both lieutenant colonels, have also lost their lives defending Boko Haram aggression on the frontlines in the last one month.

The attacks also continued despite government announcements that the war was on its last legs.

On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, blamed soldiers allowing the war to linger, castigating them as cowards and promising not to promote them unless they displayed exemplary traits of dedication to the war.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.