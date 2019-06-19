One soldier, three others killed in another Plateau attack – Police

At least one soldier and three other persons were confirmed killed in a fresh attack on Kangboro village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The soldier was attached to Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of restoring peace in the state.

Isaac Akinmoyede, the state police commissioner, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He said the attack occurred on Monday after security personnel were deployed to the community to protect the residents.

He said the security operatives, on arrival, exchanged gunfire with the attackers, who fled into the bush.

“We exchanged fire with the attackers as they climbed a hill and during that, an STF personnel was shot and killed. But we were able to ward off the attackers,” the official said.

The commissioner said three corpses were recovered at the base of the hill while over 30 houses were set ablaze.

The CP urged the people to remain calm as security had been deployed to the area.

