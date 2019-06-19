Buhari’s minister’s son kidnapped

and
Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been kidnapped in Oyo State.

A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that some unknown gunmen on Tuesday abducted Dayo Adewole on his farm.

An official at the police commissioner’s office in Oyo confirmed the kidnap to PREMIUM TIMES. An aide to the minister also confirmed the kidnap.

According to the report by The Nation newspaper, soldiers, police officers and other security agents and local hunters are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

The ex-minister has been forced to cut short his trip abroad, it reported.

The abductors are yet to contact the family on their motive and the condition of their victim.

A source told the newspaper that the younger Adewole was waylaid at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6 p.m.

Although there were some staff with him, the abductors went for him as a prime target.

It was gathered that the kidnappers later took Dayo away to an unknown destination.

A source reportedly said, ”the villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

Health Minister, Isaac Adewole

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.

“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air.”

Kidnappings in South-west Nigeria and across the country have increased in recent months despite assurances by the government.

More details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.