Why Kano is peaceful despite killings in northern states — Ganduje

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)
On his mission at the Villa

I briefed Mr President on the security situation in Kano State. You know what is currently happening in other states surrounding Kano. But we are working in synergy with security in Kano State to ensure that the state remains peaceful despite what is happening in the neighbouring states.

Our emphasis is on community policing, community participation, especially those communities located around the forest areas of the state. So, we have built a synergy with the security institutions and our traditional rulers. The traditional rulers are always there and they also get a lot of security reports and they use it a lot to maintain peace in their domains. So, as of today, Kano is one of the most peaceful states.

On his advice to states facing security crises

I think the best way to tackle these issues is through community participation, so that the security agencies get a lot of information on how to arrest the culprits. Also, there is need for the community to avoid being recruited into the insurgency because, once the community is penetrated and the youth are recruited into the insurgency, it becomes complicated and difficult to solve.

On the N6.8 million allegedly “swallowed” by a gorilla at the Kano zoo.

You know, l already directed the anti-corruption agency in Kano to wade into the issue and they are still investigating. But all l can say now is that preliminary reports indicate that there was an armed robbery at the zoo and not the issue of gorilla. The issue of gorilla is junk Journalism. This is because there is even no gorilla in that zoo. We are told that there was an armed robbery incident in which the entire safe at the zoo was carted away.

Are you surprised that the zoo officials kept that huge amount in the zoo?

Well, the outcome of the investigation will let us know what actually happened. But l am sure that there is something wrong anyway.

How far is the case and your reconciliation with the Emir of Kano?

It is still going on.

Is it true that you are insisting on removing the Emir?

Who told you that?

That is what we have heard…

Discussions are still going on.

