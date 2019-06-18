Taraba Violence: Curfew imposed on Jalingo

Related News

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday night imposed a curfew on Jalingo following a fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo.

At least eight persons were feared killed in the violence.

This was contained in a statement by Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

According to the governor, the curfew will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

“In view of the fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC near Jalingo, the Taraba government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily and it remains in force until further notice,” he said.

He noted that security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a mass movement of women and children from the affected communities to different parts of Jalingo, the state capital, following sporadic gunshots and burning of houses.

NAN recalls that violent clashes which happened in April 2019 resumed on Sunday but was curbed by security agencies only to resurface on Monday evening creating panic among residents.

The Attack

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers, who besieged the communities on motorbikes, first stormed Tudiri village, a settlement of Fulani and Mummuye tribes, where they launched the attack before moving to other neighbouring communities.

One of the fleeing residents, Joseph David, said the attack occurred on Sunday evening from about 6 p.m. till midnight.

“For now, eight persons were killed while several others sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals.

“These herders took us unawares, and that’s why they killed our people and properties were destroyed,” he said.

Another resident, Musa Bello, a farmer said, ”nomads were allegedly killed by some Kona (tribe), so the Sunday night’s attack could be a reprisal.

“As I am talking now, we all fled for fear of uncertainty. Lives were lost while many houses were burnt by the assailants,” he added.