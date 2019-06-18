Mace-snatching, other 8th Senate events now history – Omo-Agege

Related News

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta), has said the events that happened in the eight Senate are now history.

The eight Senate, led by former senator Bukola Saraki, witnessed many dramatic events including the stealing of the mace by thugs allegedly led by Mr Omo-Agege.

Mr Omo-Agege made his recent statement while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday. He said like all phases of life, the eighth Senate has come and gone making all that happened then history.

The lawmaker also said he begrudges nobody over any issue in the past Senate.

“Even the election that brought me in as Deputy President of the ninth Senate last week has closed the chapter of the eighth Senate as far as partisan issues were concerned. At inauguration on the day of the election, there were 62 APC Senators, 44 PDP and 1 YPP, meaning that the 68 votes I got cut across party lines.

“With such bi-partisan or multi-partisan confidence reposed in one, the era of partisanship is gone. I will assist the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, in making the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, one for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

He also vowed that the leadership of the ninth assembly will give the required collaboration to the executive arm of government and help in putting in place the needed enabling environment for the execution of the Next Level agenda.

Mr Omo-Agege was a key player in some of the major events that characterised the eight Senate. One of such events was him accusing his colleagues of working against Mr Buhari by adopting the amendment to section 25 of the electoral act outlining a change in the sequence of elections. He was later suspended for this act.

He was also accused of leading thugs into the Senate’s chamber to cart away the mace. Although he denied the allegation, he was found culpable by the National Assembly for leading the thugs.

He has however, promised to work harmoniously with all the lawmakers irrespective of party.