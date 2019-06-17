Nigeria vs France (LIVE UPDATES): Super Falcons face tough battle against hosts

The Nigeria women team are desperate to avoid an early exit from the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.
In the last 20 years, the Super Falcons have not made it beyond the group stage. But they hope to stop that trend as they face the host team, France, in their last group game tonight.
The 28,000 –capacity Roazhon Park in Rennes is the venue for Monday’s big FIFA Women’s World Cup clash between Nigeria and France.
Group leaders Les Bleues have already qualified for the knockout rounds. But the Super Falcons must avoid defeat tonight to be sure of their berth in the Round of 16.
A slim defeat for the Super Falcons may still see them sneak into knockout phase though that would be dependent on how the games pan out in the other groups
While the last meeting between France and Nigeria in an international friendly ended in an 8-0 humiliation for the Super Falcons, the girls have assured of a better performance in tonight’s crunch clash.
Kickoff is 8.00pm
Super Falcons XI Vs France:
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Chidinma Okeke
Ebere Ngozi
Onome Ebi
Osinachi Ohale
Halimatu Ayinde
Ngozi Okobi
Rita Chikwelu
Asisat Oshoala
Francisca Ordega
Desire Oparanozie (C)
France get first corner kick
Oparanozie nods the ball but France keeper makes a save
So many attack minded players in both teams
Norway has already taken the lead against South Korea
Goal kick for Nigeria
Corner kick for France as the host look for an opening in the Super Falcons defense
Ten minutes gone.. Nigeria 0-0 France
Good movements by the French Ladies so far
France have completed three times more passes than the Super Falcons
Free kick for France as Ebere orji commits a foul
Another corner kick for France as they continue to pile the pressure on the Super Falcons
No clear shot on target for both teams so far
Oshoala chooses to go solo but dispossessed
Ordega wins a free kick for Nigeria
Ebere sweeps in the cross straight into the French goalkeeper’s hand
France bossing the game with 70% of the ball possession
Rita Chikwelu almost costs Nigeria after losing possession
Ebere Orji gets the first yellow card of the game
Free kick for France but it goes out of play
As at the 27th minute, Nigeria’s passing accuracy has been 51%. They keep giving the ball away.
Oshoala struggles and wins a throw in for Nigeria
Nigeria give the ball away again .. They have done that more than 47 times tonight
France corner kick cleared and Falcons with a quick break
Huge scare for Nigeria but France blow away another chance
Bilbaily and Chikwelu clatter into each other and game momentarily halted
Both players back on as the game is back on
High boot by France player catches Onome Ebi in the head
Two minutes added
Super Falcons still holding on
Half Time.. Nigeria 0-0 France
Despite the overwhelming dominant display..the French Ladies had no shot on target
We are back for the second half.. The Super Falcons get the game underway
Free kick for France no hassles for Super Falcons
Oshoala unable to get her feet on the quick pass from Oparanozie
Free kick for Nigeria. Rita Chikwelu brought down
Players warming up on the sidelines as the coaches weigh their options on the bench
Another nervy moment for Nigeria
Thiney gets another chance for France but the Ladies blow it again
Double sub .. Gauvin in for Casperino.. Diani also in for France
More of the same from France in the second half, with waves of attack. More of the same from Nigeria, with tenacious defending. Who will crack first
Still 0-0 and looking good for Nigeria
Halimatu Ayinde with a shot but off target
Onome Ebi with a painful block for Nigeria again
A free header for the French Lady but goes over
Game stopped with another injury scare and referee consults the var
A penalty kick may be given against Nigeria and that is it
Second yellow for Ebere and that is a red card for the defender
Penalty Miss!
Penalty kick to be retaken .. The Nigeria goalkeeper left her line before the kick
And she scores this time
Nigeria 0-1 France
Oshoala can’t continue.. Ordega also pulled out.. Ana IMO and Evelyn Nwaboku come in
85 minutes gone.. Nigeria trailing France by a lone goal
France looking to double their lead
Seven minutes added time
France clear off the ball
Yellow card for Nigeria’s Halimat Ayinde