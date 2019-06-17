Nigeria vs France (LIVE UPDATES): Super Falcons face tough battle against hosts

Related News

The Nigeria women team are desperate to avoid an early exit from the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In the last 20 years, the Super Falcons have not made it beyond the group stage. But they hope to stop that trend as they face the host team, France, in their last group game tonight.

The 28,000 –capacity Roazhon Park in Rennes is the venue for Monday’s big FIFA Women’s World Cup clash between Nigeria and France.

Group leaders Les Bleues have already qualified for the knockout rounds. But the Super Falcons must avoid defeat tonight to be sure of their berth in the Round of 16.

A slim defeat for the Super Falcons may still see them sneak into knockout phase though that would be dependent on how the games pan out in the other groups

While the last meeting between France and Nigeria in an international friendly ended in an 8-0 humiliation for the Super Falcons, the girls have assured of a better performance in tonight’s crunch clash.

Kickoff is 8.00pm

Super Falcons XI Vs France:

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Chidinma Okeke

Ebere Ngozi

Onome Ebi

Osinachi Ohale

Halimatu Ayinde

Ngozi Okobi

Rita Chikwelu

Asisat Oshoala

Francisca Ordega

Desire Oparanozie (C)

France get first corner kick

Oparanozie nods the ball but France keeper makes a save

So many attack minded players in both teams

Norway has already taken the lead against South Korea

Goal kick for Nigeria

Corner kick for France as the host look for an opening in the Super Falcons defense

Ten minutes gone.. Nigeria 0-0 France

Good movements by the French Ladies so far

France have completed three times more passes than the Super Falcons

Free kick for France as Ebere orji commits a foul

Another corner kick for France as they continue to pile the pressure on the Super Falcons

No clear shot on target for both teams so far

Oshoala chooses to go solo but dispossessed

Ordega wins a free kick for Nigeria

Ebere sweeps in the cross straight into the French goalkeeper’s hand

France bossing the game with 70% of the ball possession

Rita Chikwelu almost costs Nigeria after losing possession

Ebere Orji gets the first yellow card of the game

Free kick for France but it goes out of play

As at the 27th minute, Nigeria’s passing accuracy has been 51%. They keep giving the ball away.

Oshoala struggles and wins a throw in for Nigeria

Nigeria give the ball away again .. They have done that more than 47 times tonight

France corner kick cleared and Falcons with a quick break

Huge scare for Nigeria but France blow away another chance

Bilbaily and Chikwelu clatter into each other and game momentarily halted

Both players back on as the game is back on

High boot by France player catches Onome Ebi in the head

Two minutes added

Super Falcons still holding on

Half Time.. Nigeria 0-0 France

Despite the overwhelming dominant display..the French Ladies had no shot on target

We are back for the second half.. The Super Falcons get the game underway

Free kick for France no hassles for Super Falcons

Oshoala unable to get her feet on the quick pass from Oparanozie

Free kick for Nigeria. Rita Chikwelu brought down

Players warming up on the sidelines as the coaches weigh their options on the bench

Another nervy moment for Nigeria

Thiney gets another chance for France but the Ladies blow it again

Double sub .. Gauvin in for Casperino.. Diani also in for France

More of the same from France in the second half, with waves of attack. More of the same from Nigeria, with tenacious defending. Who will crack first

Still 0-0 and looking good for Nigeria

Halimatu Ayinde with a shot but off target

Onome Ebi with a painful block for Nigeria again

A free header for the French Lady but goes over

Game stopped with another injury scare and referee consults the var

A penalty kick may be given against Nigeria and that is it

Second yellow for Ebere and that is a red card for the defender

Penalty Miss!

Penalty kick to be retaken .. The Nigeria goalkeeper left her line before the kick

And she scores this time

Nigeria 0-1 France

Oshoala can’t continue.. Ordega also pulled out.. Ana IMO and Evelyn Nwaboku come in

85 minutes gone.. Nigeria trailing France by a lone goal

France looking to double their lead

Seven minutes added time

France clear off the ball

Yellow card for Nigeria’s Halimat Ayinde

Full-Time Nigeria 0-1 France