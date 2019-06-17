Supreme Court announces date to decide true winner of Osun governorship election

Related News

The Supreme Court has fixed July 5 for judgment in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the election of Gboyega Oyetola as Governor of Osun State.

A seven-member panel led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, made the date known after counsel in the matter adopted and argued their brief of argument in the matter.

The PDP and its candidate in the September 2018 governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, in their appeal asked the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and restore the judgment of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which declared Mr Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election.

Backstory

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress winner after a controversial re-run election was conducted in parts of the state on September 27, 2018.

On March 22, the governorship election petitions tribunal in Abuja declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the election.

The three-member panel of the tribunal, in a split judgment of two-to-one, declared the PDP candidate the winner of the September 2018 election.

The tribunal, through the majority judgment, nullified the certificate of return issued to Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress by INEC and ordered the commission to issue a fresh one to Mr Adeleke.

However, on May 9, the Court of Appeal, in Abuja, nullified the tribunal’s decision.

A five-member panel of the appeal court led by Jummai Sankey delivered the judgement with three members of the panel agreeing with the lead judgement.