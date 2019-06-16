Insecurity: 154 killed, nine kidnapped in separate attacks across Nigeria last week

Related News

At least 154 people were killed in different attacks across Nigeria last week. Another nine people were kidnapped in separate incidents, according to Newspaper reports.

The various attacks were confirmed by the security agencies or families of the victims. They were perpetrated by various non-state actors including the Boko Haram and suspected armed herdsmen.

PREMIUM TIMES reviews the various reported attacks across the country last week.

Sunday:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto attended the funeral of 25 persons killed in an attack by bandits.

The presidency had announced the death of “scores of people” in the attack in “three communities in Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.”

The statement by Garba Shehu, who signed as President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, stated that Mr Buhari “expressed deep shock and sadness” over the incident.

The bandits who were in large numbers raided Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi.

The attackers were said to have engaged in indiscriminate shooting from around 5 p.m. on Saturday till early Sunday morning, after which they carted away hundreds of cows, sheep and other valuables.

Also, some students of Plateau State University were attacked by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, killing one undergraduate and raping another female.

In a separate incident, a woman, Olawumi Adeleye, and her stepson, Destiny Paul, were abducted on the Airport Road, in Osi town in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped by armed persons on their way from church on Sunday evening.

According to a family member, suspected herdsmen blocked the road with cows, forcing the victims, who were in a Lexus car, to stop. They were thereafter abducted and taken to an unknown destination by the bandits.

A family source stated that after some hours, the kidnappers contacted the woman’s husband and demanded N10 million ransom.

Also, the Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the killing of two children in the Umuogoakpu-Ngbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The assailants attacked the family of Benjamin Oke and butchered his seven-year-old son, Chinonso, and his other four-year-old son, Chukwudi, in the presence of their mother on Sunday.

The Ebonyi State Police Command’s spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Tuesday

The Ondo State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested a herdsman, who was said to be among a team of kidnappers, who attempted to abduct the monarch of Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, David Olajide.

On the same day, gunmen stormed Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted four women including a nursing mother.

The police later said all victims apart from the nursing mother had been rescued.

Also, the village head of Garin Labo in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State was also abducted at about 1 p.m. on his farm.

Wednesday

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked travellers on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway at Ikire and shot dead an employee of the Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State, Samson Adenipekun.

The deceased was travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State, in an unregistered Toyota Corolla car driven by one Ismaila Olayiwola, when the incident happened.

The gunmen fired shots at the vehicle, one of which hit Mr Adenipekun in the head.

Also, the police in Ekiti State confirmed beheading of a lady in Ilasa Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, by a herder believed to be the deceased’s husband.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the killing, said the suspect had been arrested while investigations into the incident had commenced.

On same day, a Nigerian Army lieutenant colonel and at least 20 other soldiers were killed in action after Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military formation in Borno State on Wednesday.

TAhe 158 Task Force Battalion in Mobba Local Government Area came under attack by the rampaging terrorists as the country was celebrating its new Democracy Day on June 12.

Several casualties, including human and equipment, were reportedly inflicted on the military during the firefight. The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Thursday

Gunmen in the early hours of Thursday kidnapped the wife of the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Abigail Gambo.

The Polic Public Relations Officer in Taraba State, David Misal, confirmed the report.

The spokesperson also said Emeka Okoronkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of Our Nation Bread company, was also abducted from his house at Magami area of Jalingo around 1:00 a.m on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, no fewer than 70 people were confirmed killed by bandits that attacked eight communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The invasion of various communities started last Sunday and spread gradually to other villages, unabated.

Friday:

At least 34 people were killed after suspected bandits attacked three villages in Shinkafi local government of Zamfara State on Friday.

The affected villages are Gidan Wawo-Katuru, Tungar Kaho-Galadi and Kyalido-Katuru.

The attackers reportedly came on motorcycles, set many houses on fire and shot at those within their sight.

Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, confirmed the attack but said normalcy had been restored in the villages.