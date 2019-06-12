Buhari renames Abuja stadium after Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the national stadium in Abuja after the winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

Mr Abiola won that year’s poll based on available results, but the election was cancelled by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Abiola later died in prison, months after he declared himself president.

President Buhari in 2018 recognised Mr Abiola’s mandate by conferring on him the country’s highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, reserved only for presidents.

He also declared June 12, the day the election held, as Nigeria’s democracy day. Since 1999, democracy day was celebrated on May 29. Wednesday was the first time the celebration happened on June 12.

In his speech at the event, which also marks Nigeria’s 20th year of uninterrupted democracy, Mr Buhari said the national stadium will henceforth be known as Moshoo Abiola Stadium.

“I declared June 12 in memory of late Abiola and gave honour to him … and I have also named the Abuja Stadium after Late Moshood Abiola,” the president announced.

The event at the Eagles Square was attended by other foreign leaders, including the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.