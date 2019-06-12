Why Atiku is right to challenge Buhari’s reelection in court — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Atiku Abubakar was right to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in February, saying it would be “unfair” to compare Mr Abubakar’s situation to the 2015 election in which he (Mr Jonathan) accepted defeat.

Mr Jonathan said the fundamentals of 2015 election, which saw him become Nigeria’s first incumbent leader to accept election defeat, were “very different” from the 2019 elections.

The 2019 polls were marred by violence and brazen irregularities.

“It is not right for anybody to compare Jonathan’s decision in 2015 with Atiku’s position in 2019 because they are two different scenarios,” Mr Jonathan said in an interview for a PREMIUM TIMES’ special publication on the Fourth Republic 20th anniversary.

The magazine, which explored Nigeria’s pivotal moments between May 1999 and May 2019, is going on sale on June 12, Nigeria’s new Democracy Day.

Mr Jonathan said it would be dishonest for anyone to compare his decision to timely concede the 2015 presidential election to Mr Buhari and Mr Abubakar’s lawsuit over the outcome of the February 23 poll.

The former president said it was his responsibility to ensure a smooth and credible election was conducted under him, notwithstanding the independence of the election commission.

“In 2015, I was a sitting president,” Mr Jonathan said. “Although INEC is an independent body, every structure of government still operates under the president one way or the other.”

“So I was a president and INEC conducted the elections under my watch. Atiku was not a sitting president and if he or the party feels that things were not done right, of course they are at liberty to challenge it in court,” Mr Jonathan said.

Mr Jonathan, who described his presidential tenure as ‘unique’ in Nigeria’s history, also praised his achievements in office, saying he oversaw an economy that was consistently growing.

“Nigeria was the number one destination for foreign direct investment under my tenure. We were rated the biggest economy in Africa. We transformed the agricultural sector and brought the nation closer towards food self-sufficiency,” he said.

“Our currency was stable and inflationary pressure was kept at single digit. We may not have been comfortable with the exchange rate of less than N200 to the dollar at that time but I can tell you that the economy was stable.

“The stability we had ensured that business people and investors could plan because you were sure of the exchange rate and the cost of your goods at any point in time, whether you were exporting or importing. Economically you could say that Nigeria was stable and strong,” Mr Jonathan said.

The former president acknowledged that there were still many areas that required improvement, but said the stability he oversaw could have taken Nigeria to a height greater than it had been since he left office.

The special publication, titled: Nigeria: 20 Years of Patchy Democracy, is going on sale across Nigeria and abroad.

It contains the remaining parts of Mr Jonathan’s insightful interview, alongside similar exclusives with other leaders like Mr Buhari, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.