BREAKING: Gbajabiamila wins House Speaker seat

The ongoing house of reps voting to elect new speaker
Former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been declared the new speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

Mr Gbajabiamila scored a total of 281 votes to beat his rival, Umar Bago, who scored 76 votes.

After a secret ballot voting which lasted for over 3 hours, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Mr Gbajabiamila’s victory to the cheers of many of his supporters.

“Femi Gbajabiamila, having secured the majority of the votes counted is hereby returned elected and declared speaker of the house,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Lawan, the new Senate president, were backed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their bid for the National Assembly’s highest positions.

The party’s candidate for the position of deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, also won.

The election for the position of Deputy Speaker is underway.

