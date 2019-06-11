Omo-Agege, lawmaker who allegedly led thugs to steal mace, emerges Deputy Senate President

Related News

Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has emerged Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

Mr Omo-Agege is still enmeshed in an allegation of aiding the invasion of the Senate chamber in 2018.

He was alleged to have led thugs to the chamber to steal the mace.

Police say they found the mace at the Abuja City Gate a day after it was stolen.

Even though a Senate committee prescribed sanctions, Mr Omo-Agege has not been punished for the offence.

On Tuesday, he defeated immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Mr Omo-Agege polled 68 votes while Mr Ekweremadu garnered 37. There was one void vote.

Earlier in the week, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced its choices of candidates for Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

The party adopted Mr Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, and Idris Wase, representing Wase Federal Constituency, for Deputy Speaker.

The decision was communicated to journalists in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of APC held emergency meetings Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 of June 2019.

“The party formally adopts Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the positions of Deputy Senate President and Hon. Muhammed Idris Wase as Deputy Speaker. This is sequel to wide consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari, party stakeholders, including APC governors,” the statement reads.

With this latest development, Mr Omo-Agege will now run alongside Ahmed Lawan, who has also emerged Senate President.