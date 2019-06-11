LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria’s Rep. members elect new Speaker, Deputy

Related News

All is now set for members-elect of the 9th House of Representatives to elect presiding officers to pilot their affairs for the next four years.

A total of 360 members are expected to cast their votes for their most preferred candidate.

The race for the speakership would be a straight fight between former house leader Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos, APC) and Umar Bago (Niger, APC).

There is however another aspirant, John Dyegh (Benue, APC) who has vowed not to step down from the race.

Mr Gbajabiamila enjoys the support of most members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which initially declared him as the most preferred candidate.

On the other hand, Mr Bago enjoys the backing of majority of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members led by the former speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

So far, only one candidate, Idris Wase has declared interest for the deputy speakership.

Mr Wase was initially running for the speakership position but decided to step down and run for the deputy position on the same ticket with Mr Gbajabiamila.

The APC, however, has a majority of members, closely followed by the PDP. The gap between the two parties is about 40 members.

Other political parties with representation in the house include the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Gbajabiamila storms House of Reps

9:57am – John Dyegh, another aspirant for the office of the Speaker has just arrived the National Assembly

9:57am – Umar Bago, one of the fore runners for the office of the speaker arrives the National Assembly

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, arrives House of Representatives chamber after the election of Senate president and deputy. The process will commence as soon as the clerk of the house arrives.

2:34pm – Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, arrives the House of Representatives chamber to kickstart the process.

2:37pm – Clerk of the National Assembly reads the proclamation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2:38pm – Clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, takes the roll-call oif the members-elect before the commencement of nominations.

3:09 – Roll call ends. Abdulmumin Jibrin stands up to nominate Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of speaker.

“I rise to nominate a man who rose to become minority leader of this hallowed chamber and subsequently became the majority leader.”

“Only he has this credentials in the length and breath of this country,” he said.

3:18 – Femi Gbajabiamila accepts nomination. He stands by the speech of Abdulmumin Jibrin.

3:16pm – Linda Ikpeazu seconds the nomination of Femi Gbajabiamila.

“I rise as a proud member of the PDP to second the nomination.”

3:20pm — Abubakar Ahmad (Gombe, APC) nominates Umar Bago for speaker of the House of Representatives. He is being seconded by Mark Gbilah (Benue, PDP).