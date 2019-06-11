LIVE UPDATES: Lawan, Ndume face-off in race for Nigeria’s Senate Presidency

Related News

The election day is here when Nigeria’s 109 senators-elect will choose their presiding officers who will pilot the affairs of the upper legislative chamber.

Constitutionally, the inauguration of a Senate is preceded by a proclamation by the Nigerian president. Having issued the proclamation last Thursday, the coast is now clear for election of the number three citizen of the country and his deputy.

The build up to the election has revealed fascinating power and interest plays.

It started with the candidacy of three ranking lawmakers: Ali Ndume, Ahmed Lawan and Kabiru Gaya but the latter withdrew some days ago.

However, even though the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed the candidacy of Mr Lawan, Mr Ndume has vowed to forge on with his ambition. On Tuesday morning, the main opposition party, PDP, declared support for Mr Ndume and asked all its senators-elect to vote for him.

Barring any last minute decision, the race is expected to be between the two today.

For Deputy Senate President, only one candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central seems to be in the race. Mr Omo-Agege was on Sunday endorsed by the APC for the position forcing other contestants to shelve their ambitions.

So far, no candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared intention to run for either of the two positions. But with the PDP supporting Mr Ndume, a deal may have been reached with him on the Deputy Senate Presidency seat.

The winners among the candidates will be revealed in some hours’ time after an election which is scheduled to hold by 10 a.m.

Although the secret ballot system is on the most recent voting rules of the Senate, a court on Monday asked the National Assembly to return to its 2011 rules which provides for open ballot.

The National Assembly management has, however, not announced what mode the election will take following the court order.

Stay up to date with updates to the build-up, election and post-election activities on this page.

PICTURES FROM THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

9:20am – Senators arriving the senate chamber Okorocha all smiles at National Assembly lobby Okorocha all smiles at National Assembly lobby 8.12a.m., family members of Senators and Rep members-elect are allowed into the gallery The Senate chamber getting more filled up 8.28a.m., former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, arrives National Assembly, enters chamber Dino Melaye arrives Senate, proceeds to chamber Enyinnaya Abaribe, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, arrives In the entourage of Mr Lawan is former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunke Amosun 8.51a.m., APC’s favoured candidate, Ahmed Lawan, arrives Senate chamber accompanied by some APC senators 9.01a.m., Mr Lawan’s major contender, Ali Ndume arrives Senate Senator Ahmed Ndume, contender for the senate presidency arriving the senate chamber. Senator Ahmed Ndume, contender for the senate presidency arriving the senate chamber. 9.07a.m., Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, arrives APC’s endorsed candidate for Deputy Senate Presidency, Ovie Omo-Agege, arrives in company of wife 7.48a.m., Senator Kabir Gaya, a candidate for position of Deputy Senate President arrives National Assembly. As early as 7.a.m., security operatives have blocked the main entrance of the National Assembly directing journalists, others to the SGF gate

Gbajabiamila storms House of Reps

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State leads APC governors to the Senate chamber. Umar Ganduje of Kano State and others governors accompany him.

10.02 a.m., The Clerk of the National Assembly starts proceedings.

“I have received proclamation for the holding of the first session of the ninth National Assembly,” he said and proceeded to read the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stormed the National Assembly.

Led by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors went straight into the Senate chamber.

All APC governors storm National Assembly ahead of inauguration

Notable amongst them are Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and Katsina State, Aminu Masari.

Also in the entourage are former governors of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Borno State, Kashim Shettima.

More details later….

9:54am – Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori proceeds to the senate chamber to start up the business of the day.

9:57am – John Dyegh, another aspirant for the office of the Speaker has just arrived the National Assembly

9:57am – Umar Bago, one of the fore runners for the office of the speaker arrives the National Assembly

The Clerk of the Senate has started taking the roll call of senators present.

He is doing this in alphabetical order.

The roll call has now been taken.

“107senators Is present,” the clerk announced.

The election is about to start. According to the Senate’s standing order, a senator-elect is eligible to propose a colleague as Senate president.

Yahaya Abdullahi moved a motion nominating Ahmed Lawan as Senate president.

He was seconded by Adeola Olamilaken of Lagos West.

“I stand to humbly accept the nomination as moved and seconded,” Mr Lawan said.

The former Senate Leader is now given the opportunity to address his colleagues.

He congratulated his colleagues on their election victory while charging them on critical legislative intervention to provide good governance in the country.

Mr Lawan urged them to shun partisanship while in the Senate.

He urged them to work in surmounting the myriads of challenges facing the country.

“These challenges require that we must all come together to provide the climate for our citizens to be safe, do business and have job opportunities,” he said.

“If you elect me and I become president, I will work with all of you. I will ensure that our political difference does not hinder us from performing our statutory function,” he said.

His speech was followed by an applause from the lawmakers and others in the gallery. This is against the Senate rules.

Isyaku Cliff, Adamawa North, moved the motion for nomination of Ali Ndume for Senate Presidency.

It was seconded by Barry Mpigi, Rivers South East Senator.

“I humbly accept the nomination that I take the chair of the ninth Senate,” Mr Ndume said in acceptance

“I insisted and the reason is I feel I have to be grateful to Allah and the institution continues to change,” he added.

He reeled out his nine point agenda.

He called for ‘dismantling’ the office of the Senate president to allow for more access.

Mr Ndume also urged swift passage of the budget and key bills. He proposed three months for budget passage.

With no further nominations, the race is now between Mr Lawan and Mr Ndume.

The clerk declared the nomination closed.

It is now time time for election. He announced the the open-secret method of voting will be adopted.

“Each senator will be called upon and a ballot paper shall be given to you and you will proceed to the cubicle, cast your vote and put it in the box. That’s the procedure,” Mr Sani-Omolori said.