Senators valedictory speeches, Buhari’s proclamation letter, others top Senate activities last week

The eight National Assembly came to an end within the week. The lawmakers at the upper chamber on Thursday held a valedictory session to mark the end of the eight Senate.

Earlier before the assembly was wound up, there was controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s proclamation letter on the termination of the eight assembly and the inauguration of the ninth.

Below are some major events from the Senate last week:

– Ahmed Lawan, a contender for the position of Senate President for the ninth Senate said he is optimistic to get the support of all the senators-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His comment was followed his endorsement by PDP senator, Peter Nwaboshi and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

– The president transmitted a proclamation letter terminating the term of the eighth National Assembly. The proclamation letter was addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

Mr Sani-Omolori confirmed receipt of the letter to journalists. He said the letter proclaimed termination of the term of the eighth Assembly by midnight of Saturday, June 8, and commencement of the ninth Senate on Tuesday, June 11.

-Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, thanked his colleagues for resisting the scheme to “overthrow” the eight Senate.

He said this while giving his speech at the valedictory session held in the upper chamber on Thursday.

-Also, the former Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, said the eight Senate faltered in punctuality, oversight, and legislation on restructuring.

He also said the eight Senate did not perform well in the election of the Minority Leader and confirmation of poor ministerial nominees.

-On his part, the senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, likened the leadership style of the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to that of Nigeria’s late military dictator, Sani Abacha.

He made the comparison during his speech at the valedictory session on Thursday.

– The Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, on Thursday said he spent 124 days in police custody in 2018 in his various confrontations with the authorities.

He also said the day hoodlums invaded the Senate will remain a sad one for him.

– Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, was somewhat angry at the level of knowledge displayed by his colleagues in the 8th Senate.

Mr Murray-Bruce said the conduct of some of them (senators) made him think “they don’t make attempts to refresh their knowledge.”

-During his speech, Mr Saraki said April 18, 2018, was the saddest day of his tenure. While thanking his colleagues for their support even in the face of trials, he noted that the Senate invasion, which led to the theft of the mace, would remain ‘saddest’ moment for him.

-On Saturday, the Ahmed Lawan campaign organisation unveiled the names of 61 senators-elect that it said signed up to vote Mr Lawan as Nigeria’s next Senate president.

The secretary of the organisation, Barau Jibrin, read the names on the list to journalists at a press conference at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.