NBC suspends AIT, Raypower’s license

Related News

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced the suspension of the license of Daar Communications PLC.

Daar Communications, owned by Raymond Dokpesi, owns AIT television and Ray Power radio station, Nigeria’s first private radio station.

The Director-General of the NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced the suspension Thursday evening while briefing journalists in Abuja, Daily Trust newspaper reports.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NBC, Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, had earlier accused AIT of violating broadcast rules in some of its programmes.

Mr Dokpesi, however, accused the NBC of clamping down on free speech.

Details later…