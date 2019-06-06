Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating N3.4 billion

The Kano State Government has asked the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano anti-corruption commission accused the Kano emirate under Mr Sanusi of mismanaging the N3.4 billion.

It was based on the report by the commission that the Kano government queried the embattled emir.

The query was delivered on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

Many Nigerians believe Mr Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is being persecuted by the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, for allegedly opposing the governor’s second term bid.

Mr Ganduje narrowly and controversially won re-election after a supplementary election marred by violence and intimidation of voters.

Last month, the Kano government split the Kano emirate into five, weakingMr Sanusi’s influence in the state,

The Kano anti-corruption commission recommended Mr Sanusi’s suspension, amidst reports the governor plans to depose the outspoken emir.

