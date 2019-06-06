16 killed as bandits attack another Zamfara community

Related News

Armed persons in the early hours of Thursday attacked a community in Zamfara State killing 16 people, an official has said.

Thousands of people have either been killed or kidnapped in Zamfara by suspected bandits in the past year.

The latest attack occured in Kanoma community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Speaking on the attack, the acting press secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, said the bandits attacked the community around 2 a.m.

Mr Idris said the bandits shot at will at anyone they saw.

He said some of the residents sustained injuries and were later evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

Mr Idris called on the locals to provide accurate intelligence reports that will assist the security agencies in apprehending the criminals.

He added that the present administration was committed to collaborating with residents of the state to end the security challenges facing the state.

Hours after the attack, Mr Idris released a statement announcing the suspension of the traditional ruler of Maru local government, Abubakar Ibrahim, and the head of Kanoma community where the attack occcured, Ahmed Lawal.

“His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement read in part.

The statement said Messrs Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government.”