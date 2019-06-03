JUST IN: Senegal knock Nigeria out of FIFA U20 World Cup

The Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, have been knocked out of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland after they were beaten 2-1 by their Senegalese counterparts on Monday.
Two first-half goals from Amadou Sagna and Niane gave Senegal a two-goal deal. Though Success Makanjuola pulled one back in the second half, it was not enough to save the Flying Eagles from crashing out.
The Flying Eagles, having started with a massive 4-0 victory over Qatar, gave many false hopes.
The Coach Paul Aigbogun tutored side were however humbled 2-0 in their next group game against the USA.
While a 1-1 draw against Ukraine saw them squeeze into the Round 16, the Nigeria U20 team ran out of luck against Senegal and have now been sent packing.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.