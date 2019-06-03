Presidential panel recommends establishment of state police

A panel set up by Presdient Muhammadu Buhari has recommended the establishment of ‘state and local government police.’

The panel, set up by Mr Buhari in August 2018, submitted its report on Monday.

The ‘Presidential Panel on SARS Reform (2018)’ was headed by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu. Other members included representatives of the Police Servicce Commission, Public Complaints Commission, Inspector General of Police and others.

“The panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights

violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police in general,” Mr Ojukwu said.

Apart from recommending the establishment of “state and local government police”, the panel also recommended “37 police ofﬁcers for dismissal from the force.”

The establishment of police has been a major demand of those who seek a federal structure for Nigeria. State police is opposed by Presdient Buhari but supported by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

More details later.

