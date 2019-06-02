Insecurity: 35 killed, six kidnapped in different attacks across Nigeria last week

The menace of insecurity continued across Nigeria last week with at least 35 people killed in different attacks. There were also seven reported kidnap cases.

While President Muhammadu Buhari during the week blamed police failure and military deterioration for the security challenges, the army chief, Tukur Buratai, insisted that the Boko Haram terror group has been defeated.

While the blame game continues, however, many Nigerians continue to fall victims to armed criminals.

Sunday

Gunmen attacked Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters and abducted a lady, identified as Murbi.

The gunmen held the entire polytechnic community hostage for hours with sporadic gunshots before making their escape with the victim, who was staying with her guardian at the staff quarters.

An Assistant Registrar of the Polytechnic, Ezekiel Rangs, whose sister was recently released after she was abducted by gunmen at the staff quarters, confirmed the fresh attack to Punch Newspaper.

“I’m provoked this morning. You people need to come and see what we are suffering in the hands of gunmen at the staff quarters. The situation is unbearable”, he said.

In Bayelsa, the wife of a lecturer at the Niger Delta University (NDU) was kidnapped at Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa.

The gunmen reportedly entered the community through River Nun in a speedboat and headed to the residence of the lecturer, identified simply as Dr Charles.

While he escaped the abductors, his wife was kidnapped

The spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Also, police confirmed that no fewer than five persons were killed and 12 houses burnt last Sunday in violence that erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, said the violence broke out following the discovery of the body of one Enock Monday. The corpse was found between Dutse Uku and Anguwan Damisa communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Monday

Gunmen attacked the house of one Gyang Dachung of Nakai Danwal Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing six members of the household.

Plateau State Police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, in a statement confirming the incident said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the Command, Aliyu Tafida, visited the scene for assessment.

He called on the public to help them with information that will be useful for their investigation.

Tuesday

Suspected armed bandits on Tuesday killed at least 23 people in attacks on Tunga and Kabaje villages in Sakajiki district of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

Residents said dozens of gunmen arrived on motorbikes around 5:30 a.m. shortly after ‘Sahur’ Islamic meal and they started shooting. They said some of the residents were trapped and got killed on farms.

Lawal Abdullahi, the council chairman of Kaura Namoda local government, while confirming the attack, said efforts were being made to bury the victims and ensure the security of other communities.

Also, Grace Ucha, the mother of Terkaa Ucha, a member of the Benue State House of Assembly was kidnapped, the police confirmed.

Mrs Ucha was kidnapped at her country home in Tse-Ucha Tordima, Mbayongo in Vandeikya.

Two other persons were abducted at Dan-Ali village in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The duo, Alhaji Musa and Alhaji Gambo, were kidnapped around 1 a.m.

Thursday

A lecturer of Hassan Usman Polytechnic in Katsina, Bashir Ruwangodiya, was kidnapped.

He was said to have gone to deliver the ransom demanded by the kidnappers of another lecturer in the school, Bello Birch, who was abducted earlier on the same day.

The chairman of Senior Staff Association of the Polytechnic, Mansur Garba, who confirmed the kidnap, described it as unfortunate.

Saturday:

Boko Haram insurgents in the early hours of Saturday stormed a mosque at Sajeri, near Ngomari, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, killing a worshipper.

“They grabbed a male worshipper and slaughtered him in the open, as majority of the worshippers fled towards Ngomari,” a source told Daily Trust newspaper.

Bello Danbatta, an official of the State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), merely said: “Only one person was injured in the attack but the Boko Haram fighters were chased away. However, the worshipers scampered for safety following sporadic gunshots”

Buhari Speaks on Insecurity

While appearing on NTA last week, President Muhammadu Buhari blamed police failure and a decline in military efficiency for the insecurity across Nigeria.

Days after, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said that the Boko Haram terrorist group has since been defeated but the Nigerian military is now fighting an international criminal gang known as Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).